Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Trading Down 6.5%

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 13,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 938,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTLO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portillos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.85.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
