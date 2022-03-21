Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Trading Down 6.5%

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 13,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 938,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTLO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portillos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Portillos alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.85.

Portillos ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portillos Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.