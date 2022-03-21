Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Portillos.

Get Portillos alerts:

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTLO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter worth $787,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTLO traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Portillos has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85.

Portillos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portillos (PTLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.