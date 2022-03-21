Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of Popular worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2,876.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 339,471 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth approximately $14,719,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,225,000 after purchasing an additional 173,734 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 189.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 194,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 127,486 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Popular by 264.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 105,848 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $84.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.96 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

