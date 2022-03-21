Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.29 billion.

PII opened at $110.26 on Monday. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.93.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Polaris by 64.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Polaris by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

