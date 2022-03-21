Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $232.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.99% and a return on equity of 18.80%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $45,312.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

