Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,702 shares of company stock worth $15,209,845 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.86. 121,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

