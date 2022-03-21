Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 2,222 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,845.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

