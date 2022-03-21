Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,008 Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Paya during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 109.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Paya in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.00 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $12.26.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYA. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Paya Profile (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.