Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $216,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,159 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $158.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

