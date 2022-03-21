Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $584,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $111.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $262.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

