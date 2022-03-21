Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,264 shares of company stock worth $22,516,364 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZM opened at $116.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.87.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

