Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after buying an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after buying an additional 444,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,207,000 after buying an additional 41,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $68.45 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

