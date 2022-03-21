Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,651 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $238.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.15 and a 200-day moving average of $250.18. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

