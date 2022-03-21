Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 2.5% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.26. 122,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,504. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $121.21 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.60.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

