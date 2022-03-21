Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 1.6% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,196,000 after purchasing an additional 723,358 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,635,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 223,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,364. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

