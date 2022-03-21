Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 228,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.07. 918,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,881,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

