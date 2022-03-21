Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 719 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.53.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.84. 166,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

