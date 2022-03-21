Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,550 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,645,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

JMST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

