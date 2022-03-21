Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) PT Raised to GBX 130

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 120 ($1.56) to GBX 130 ($1.69) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.86% from the company’s current price.
Separately, upped their target price on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
Photo-Me International stock opened at GBX 69.20 ($0.90) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.57 million and a P/E ratio of 8.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. Photo-Me International has a 1 year low of GBX 53.66 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.70 ($1.04).
Photo-Me International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.
