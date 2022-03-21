Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.2% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after acquiring an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after acquiring an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after acquiring an additional 418,359 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after acquiring an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.76. 8,207,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,656,838. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

