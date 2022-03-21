Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Philip Morris International has raised its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 72.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.3%.

PM opened at $93.90 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.75.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,452 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

