PFG Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 480.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 52.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,205 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Altria Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Altria Group by 116.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 727,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. 24,931,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,042,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

