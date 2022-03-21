PFG Advisors Sells 2,485 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207,476 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2,658.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,417,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $36,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,155 shares of company stock worth $3,666,549 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $24.61 on Monday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.15.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

