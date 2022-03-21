PFG Advisors Sells 1,074 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. 6,929,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,563. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

