PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,911,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period.

IUSG opened at $103.77 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $87.54 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.78.

