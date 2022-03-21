PFG Advisors Reduces Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Atlas were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas in the third quarter worth $166,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Atlas in the third quarter worth $167,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Atlas in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Atlas in the third quarter worth $358,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlas alerts:

NYSE ATCO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,690. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 24.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Atlas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.