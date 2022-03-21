PFG Advisors Purchases 3,667 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

PFG Advisors increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after buying an additional 81,039 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ACES stock opened at $61.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.