PFG Advisors Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 48.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW opened at $251.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.85.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.