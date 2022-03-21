PFG Advisors Increases Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

PFG Advisors increased its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 422.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after acquiring an additional 208,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,558 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,665,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 371,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCII traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.14. 267,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,615. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.15. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

