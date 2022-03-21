PFG Advisors Increases Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 92,539 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,771,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 102,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 166,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $109.53 on Monday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $95.20 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.47.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.