PFG Advisors Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $158.72 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $142.53 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day moving average is $178.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

