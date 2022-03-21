PFG Advisors Has $2.03 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Toro were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Toro by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Toro by 3.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 911.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TTC opened at $87.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

