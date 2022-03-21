PFG Advisors Has $1.58 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

APD traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.67. 3,160,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.74.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

