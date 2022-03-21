PFG Advisors Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,534,000 after acquiring an additional 943,083 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $52.42 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.