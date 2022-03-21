PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.38% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,366,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,192 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at $254,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

PFLT stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $501.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.85.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

