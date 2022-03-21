PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 35.3% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $105.05 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

