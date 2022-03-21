Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Market Cap Tops $2.19 Million

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1,955.62 or 0.04736896 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $11,880.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,118 coins. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

