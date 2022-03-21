PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in PerkinElmer by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $182.39 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.29 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.88 and its 200-day moving average is $180.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

