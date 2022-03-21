PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.89. 49,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,170. The stock has a market cap of $225.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

