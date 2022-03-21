Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Jaret Sprott Sells 2,128 Shares of Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at C$700,384.48.

TSE PPL opened at C$46.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$25.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of C$34.89 and a 52 week high of C$48.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.03.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

