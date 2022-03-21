PaySign (PAYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PAYS opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.94. PaySign has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16.

In other PaySign news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $56,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 405.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 69,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

