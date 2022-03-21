Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KLA by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,808 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $1,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of KLA by 62.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of KLA by 49.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $365.05 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $284.49 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.98.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.10.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

