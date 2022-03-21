Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 5,859 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 26,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $78.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

