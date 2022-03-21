Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 27,665 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

CSX stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.