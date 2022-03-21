Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,470,000 after acquiring an additional 480,441 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,071,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,004,000 after acquiring an additional 257,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $161.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

