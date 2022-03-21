Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,345 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 215,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 597,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 447,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 248,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,210,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 150,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $38.81 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46.

