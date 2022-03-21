Parallel Advisors LLC Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 57,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 59,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $174.88 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.23%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.