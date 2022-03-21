Parallel Advisors LLC Has $547,000 Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $174.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

