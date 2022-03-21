Parallel Advisors LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 130.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE:TM opened at $171.70 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $149.12 and a one year high of $213.74. The company has a market cap of $240.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

