Parallel Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.75.

NYSE:RY opened at $112.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $106.68. The company has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $91.14 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.